Google Map has added not less than 1, 000 new addresses to areas like Ikeja and Ikoyi areas of Lagos State.The Chief Executive Officer, Google, Sundar Pitchai, stated this on Thursday while speaking at the Google for Nigeria event in Lagos.He said that the new additions would help improve address search experience in these areas.“The second addition is to buildings. Google also added detailed outlines of more than a million commercial business. This building footprint will help users get a better understanding of the world around them,” Pitchai said.He also said, “Google has added more than 100,000 small businesses across leading cities in Nigeria, like Abuja and Lagos, to help improve local search experience significantly.”The Google CEO said that the company took the decision because the number of people using Google Map had doubled in the past one year.“Nigeria has over 100,000 local guides, and one of them includes Samson who has added more than 700 places, which were initially missing, to Google Maps.” For instance, Google Street View is now available in Nigeria with over 10,000 kilometres available in Lagos only,” he added.