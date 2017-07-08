Governor Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has declared that he would become Nigeria’s President through divine intervention.Speaking at the 13th convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City on Friday, Fayose said he is the man to watch in this generation.On how he would actualise his dream of leading the country, Fayose said he would only align himself with God’s power, saying “with God, nothing is impossible.”“It is carnality that makes you look at me and think I cannot be president. I am the man to watch in this generation. I surely will become the president. Something has to give way for you to manifest,” he said.