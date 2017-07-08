Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said on Friday that God would choose his successor.While responding to the request of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, to pick somebody from the town as next governor of the state, governor said “all the major towns in the state are all clamouring for the position but it would only go to where God wants.”Aregbesola said the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke was a proof that God is the utmost decision maker.He said: “In all the towns I have visited in the state since my commencement of my tenure as governor and during this campaign except Ede, they have all urged me to make their indigenes governor.“But with the experience of Senator Adeleke, I cannot decide what would happen tomorrow (Friday) talk less of saying what would happen in 2018.“Kabiyesi, I leave everything in the hands of God to decide.”Oba Akanbi and other royal fathers in Iwoland prayed for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Senator Mudashiru Husain, in Saturday’s senatorial by-election in Osun West.Those in Aregbesola’s entourage to Iwo were Borno State governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima; his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu; former Senate Leader, Alli Ndume and APC state chairmen in Oyo, Osun and Borno and States.Others were – the state deputy governor, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori; members of the National and State Assemblies, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, among others.