Ghanaian footballer, Nyantakyi Solomon, who played for Italian side, Parma has allegedly killed his mother and sister in their family home in Via San Leonardo, Parma, Italy.Solomon was arrested by police in Italy yesterday morning for the double murder.The former Parma midfielder reportedly stabbed his mother and sister multiple times on Tuesday afternoon.He was arrested by police early the following day in Central Station, Milan as he stepped off the train from Parma.Following hours of interrogation by the police, the footballer confessed that he was responsible for the killing of the two women carried out in the home where the whole family (mother, father, two sons and daughter) live.His father, Nyantakyi was in London on official duty when the crime was committed.Both bodies were discovered by the 25-year-old son, Raymond, when he returned home after his shift with an engineering company. The reason for the crime is yet to be ascertained.At the moment, a firm case is being prepared against the suspect by a prosecutor.