The National Vice-President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria South-South Zone, Mr Eddie Bekon, his wife and kid on Sunday, died at the Federal Teaching hospital Abakaliki Ebonyi State, following severe burns sustained from a Gas explosion.Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State Chairman of SWAN, Comrade Chukwuemeka Opara, said that Eddie died as a result of a Gas explosion which occurred at his home in Ikom Cross River State three weeks ago, that affected his entire household including his neighbour in whose house the explosion ignited.Opara said that the “Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Ebonyi Chapter joins other chapters across the nation to mourn its departed National Vice President, South-South zone Mr Eddie Bekom, who passed-on at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki on Sunday, July 16, 2017.”He disclosed that the family has been under intensive Care Unit at the hospital since they were admitted, stating that the explosion claimed the lives of Eddie’s wife and one of his children while his other children were also affected by theinferno.Comrade Opara said, “Despite all efforts made to save Eddy’s life, he still died together with two of his family members, in this moment of grief we commiserate with the entire SWAN family and pray that God grant us and the entire Bekom family the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses.“We use this opportunity to thank the Ebonyi State Government for offsetting the entire hospital bills of the Bekom family, the management and staff of Federal Teaching hospital for their commitment throughout the admission of Mr Eddie Bekon in the hospital.The SWAN Chairman enjoined members not to be demoralised by this tragic event but see it as a challenge to redouble its efforts in repositioning Sports journalism in the country.