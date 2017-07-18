Suspected fraudsters have created five Facebook accounts in the name of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni.As of 12pm on Monday, a check by our correspondent indicated that two of the accounts bore Fatai Owoseni; two others had CP Ajani Fatai Owoseni, while one bore Fatai A. Owoseni.The profile photos in all the accounts had Owoseni’s pictures.One of the Fatai Owoseni accounts had a joint picture of the CP and the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, as its profile picture. It also showed that ‘Owoseni’ had 2,313 friends and 1,084 followers.Fatai A. Owoseni account had 1,008 friends. There was no post from the operators of the accounts.However, the CP, through the command’s spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, denounced the accounts, saying he was not on Facebook.Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the accounts were the handiwork of fraudulent persons, adding that the command was making efforts to track down the operators.He said, “This is to inform the general public that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni, does not operate a Facebook account. Some people use such fraudulent Facebook accounts in the name of the CP. But the CP has said he does not operate any Facebook account.“It is necessary to inform the public about this, so as to avoid any fraudulent activities through any claim of a Facebook account operated by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.“Those involved in such fraudulent acts are warned to desist from such deviant behaviour or face the full wrath of the law.”