Four female suicide bombers have been killed in a suicide bomb attack at Mandirari Village in the Kondugu Local Government Area of Borno.An official of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Malam Bello Danbatta, who confirmed the development, said the attack occurred late on Wednesday.He said that the agency had since deployed its rescue team to the village, which according to him is near Maiduguri, the Borno capital.A resident of Mandirari Village, Malam Jubril Modu, who claimed to have witnessed the attack, said four female suicide bombers were involved in the attack.He said that the bombers were intercepted by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, when the insurgents were trying to infiltrate Mandirari Village.Modu said that one of the insurgents detonated an explosive strapped to her body, making the IEDs on two other suicide bombers to detonate.“The bomb blew up the insurgents into pieces. One member of the CJTF and three others sustained injuries in the blast.’’Modu explained that the fourth suicide bomber threw away the explosive device on her body and fled.“A team of the CJTF member is searching for the fleeing suicide bomber,” he stated.Danbatta said that the team had also evacuated people, who sustained injuries in the attack to the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital for medical attention.