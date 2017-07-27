Former Kano State governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, yesterday called for caution in the agitation for the restructuring of the country.Although he supported the idea of restructuring, he however said that Nigerians give different interpretation to the word.Speaking with newsmen in Akure, Shekarau called for the setting up of an appropriate body to collate all the previous constitutional conferences in the interest of the country.“l know you will agree with me that different people read different meaning to restructuring. Unless as a nation, we identify collectively on what we mean by restructuring, we will never get there.“I support any restructuring, any arrangement that will ensure political stability that will bring progress, free, fair and just leadership in Nigeria.”On whether government should call for another conference, He said: “Not necessarily another conference, but setting up of an appropriate body, trusted people to collate all the reports of previous conferences.”“Now, everybody is interpreting it in his own way and that is not a Nigeria. If we are not careful, we will fall in to the hands of few elites. Some people want restructuring that will give government a regional geo-political zone because they want to be super governors in zones.”