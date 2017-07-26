



A former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Jibrin Maigari; two former National Assembly members; and a state legislator have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress in Yobe State.Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Damaturu, the Yobe State Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, said the PDP chieftains with thousands of their supporters would be officially received into the party tomorrow.Abubakar described the defection of the PDP chieftains as “a turning point in the political history of the state.”He said, “arrangement has been completed for the reception of the former minister of state foreign affairs, Alhaji Jibrin Maigari, former PDP Board of Trustees member Alhaji Mohammed Shettima Saleh, former members of House of Representatives Alhaji Suleman Ishaku and Alhaji Mohammed Kori and, erstwhile member of the State Assembly, Nasiru Hassan Yusuf.”