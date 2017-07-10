Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, who represents Lagos Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, would on Saturday be conferred with a chieftaincy title in Kweme, Badagry.Oba Sejiro James, Aholu Henwa of Kweme, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Badagry that Mrs Tinubu would be honoured as part of his 10th coronation anniversary.“Senator Oluremi Tinubu would be conferred with the chieftaincy title of Yeye Oba (King’s Mother) of Kweme Kingdom.“This is part of the activities to mark my 10th anniversary on the throne.“I intend to use this anniversary to affect the lives of my people in a positive way by providing working tools for some artisans to reduce poverty in my domain,” the monarch said.He urged the government to intensify its focus on rural development in order to improve lives at the grassroots.“The rural areas are badly affected by the rains as the roads have become inaccessible,’’ said the king of Kweme, a coastal rural town in Nigeria – Benin Republic border.Oba James also urged the government to urgently address development deficit in rural areas.