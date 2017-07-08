Speaking to newsmen yesterday amidst clamour for restructuring, the former governor also added his voice to those calling for the need to restructure the Nigerian state stressing that there is need to adjust what is accrued to the federal, state and local government councils in line with the country’s revenue sharing formula.





He said: “The current revenue sharing formula is heavily in favour of the federal government on the bases of the federal government getting 52.68 percent while the state and local government councils get 26.72 and 20.60 percent respectively.





“I am for load shedding by the federal government. The federal government should do less in primary and secondary education, health, agriculture and water resources. The revenue sharing formula will be adjusted accordingly.”





Reiterating his position and believe in state policing, the governor asserted: “I was one of the earliest advocates of state police even more so now. That is the only way we can reduce the upsurge of kidnapping and other criminal issues in the country.”



