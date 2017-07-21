The former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the late Gen. Sani Abacha’s regime, Dr Olu Onagoruwa, has died at 80.According to The Nation, the human rights activist reportedly died in the early hours of Friday.Onagoruwa was appointed by Abacha as AGF in November 1993. He left the post a few months after his appointments, following disagreements with the military junta.