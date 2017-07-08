Following the flooding of many parts of the state on Saturday after rainfall that lasted for hours, the state government has called on residents to observe extreme caution on the roads.
Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Lekki and Ajah areas were worst hit as many streets and houses were submerged in the flood.
While assuring the general public of the heavy deployment of environmental sanitation officers and emergency rescue teams, especially in flood-prone areas of the State, the government urged residents to stay indoors, either at home or in their places of work, whenever there is heavy downpour, except when the need to commute becomes necessary.
Warning that heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks, the government solicits the support of citizens to desist from dumping refuse in the canals and gutters and observe safe and hygienic conducts at all times in order to reduce the effect of temporary flooding being recorded in some areas.
The government also urged residents to make use of emergency numbers in case of dire situations.
