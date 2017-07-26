Lagos state government has enlisted seven highbrow areas in the state for demolition to forestall incidences of flooding.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare, in a statement ordered owners of properties erected on drainage channels and impeding the free-flow of water to immediately vacate or risk being ejected.

The areas enlisted are Illubirin, Dolphin Estate, Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Osapa London, Ikota, Ogombo, Lekki.

The Government expressed dismay over how structure erected on drainage channels have hindered free flow of water, therefore putting the lives and property of residents at risk.

The statement reads: “Therefore, it is now of paramount importance that owners of buildings or structures impeding the free-flow of storm water, wherever they exist in the State, are advised to voluntarily quit forthwith in the overriding public interest or risk being removed by the State Government as no responsible government will allow the interest of a few to jeopardise the wellness and wellbeing of the generality of its people.

“In view of the grievous consequences of compromising drainage right of way and alignment, Lagosians are hereby warned to henceforth refrain from this illegal act, report perpetrators and cooperate with the Lagos State Government in its bid to achieve a flood-free, clean and livable State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Lagosians are once again reminded that the right of way for primary unlined (without concrete) channel is 25 meters and 15 meters for primary lined (with concrete) channel, while the right of way for secondary/connector channel is seven meters. The right of way for tertiary channel is three meters from the fence of the house.

“Primary channels such as canals are those emptying directly into the river, lagoons and other water bodies, while secondary/connector channels connect water from channels in the frontage of the house (tertiary channels) to the primary channel,” the Commissioner said.