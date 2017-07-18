The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it has restored electricity supply to areas where its injection substations and equipment were submerged by flood on July 8.Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit of the company, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.NAN reports that EKEDC had on July 8 announced power outage in Lekki, Ikoyi and Victoria Island as a result of flood that destroyed the company’s injection substations and equipment.Idemudia commended consumers in the affected areas for their patience and understanding during the period of outage.He urged them to be safety conscious and avoid touching electrical appliances with wet hands.Idemudia also advised them to always call the attention of professionals to electrical fault in their households or areas of residence.“Residents should be careful not to touch our equipment and poles during flood.“Whenever you noticed that our poles are on the ground, the first thing you should do is to stay away and call the attention of nearest EKEDC station to it,’’ Idemudia said.