 FLOOD: Crocodile killed after it was spotted in floodwater at Lekki (photo) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » FLOOD: Crocodile killed after it was spotted in floodwater at Lekki (photo)

3:30 PM 0
A+ A-

According to people on Twitter, this crocodile was caught inside the flood water along the Lekki-Ajah expressway today. Watch video of the men who caught the crocodile after the cut...



Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top