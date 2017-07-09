@Gidi_Traffic @cchukudebelu ...caught during flood this morning Lekki Ajah road; metropolitan city becomes conservative garden😜 pic.twitter.com/qNX79QjzDb— Adeyina T. S. (@adeyinatolulope) July 8, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
@Gidi_Traffic @cchukudebelu ...caught during flood this morning Lekki Ajah road; metropolitan city becomes conservative garden😜 pic.twitter.com/qNX79QjzDb— Adeyina T. S. (@adeyinatolulope) July 8, 2017
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.