Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump are holding the much-anticipated first meeting at the G20 summit in Germany.
Both leaders ran into each other briefly in the morning before the summit started and they now holding a closed door bilateral meeting.
“President Putin and I have been discussing various things, and I think it's going very well,” Trump told the media during the photo session moments ago.
