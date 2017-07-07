 First photos from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's meeting in Germany | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » First photos from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's meeting in Germany

4:43 PM 0
A+ A-


Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump are holding the much-anticipated first meeting at the G20 summit in Germany. 


Both leaders ran into each other briefly in the morning before the summit started and they now holding a closed door bilateral meeting.


“President Putin and I have been discussing various things, and I think it's going very well,” Trump told the media during the photo session moments ago.






Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top