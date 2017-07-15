The first picture of President Muhammadu Buhari has surfaced online for the first time since he traveled to London, United Kingdom for medical treatment.

Voice of America’s correspondent, Saleh Shehu Ashaka, who released the picture, Saturday evening, claimed it was the first picture of the president after 68 days abroad.





He wrote, “President Buhari’s first picture in 68 days, since he departed Nigeria for medical treatment in London.”

In the picture, Baba, as President Buhari is called was seen garb in flowing medical apparel and a white cap while sitting with a guest.

Recall that the Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo has jet out to London to meet with his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo after the meeting returned to the country immediately but failed to disclose what he discussed with the ailing president.

See the picture below: