Voice of America’s correspondent, Saleh Shehu Ashaka, who released the picture, Saturday evening, claimed it was the first picture of the president after 68 days abroad.
He wrote, “President Buhari’s first picture in 68 days, since he departed Nigeria for medical treatment in London.”
In the picture, Baba, as President Buhari is called was seen garb in flowing medical apparel and a white cap while sitting with a guest.
Recall that the Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo has jet out to London to meet with his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari.Osinbajo after the meeting returned to the country immediately but failed to disclose what he discussed with the ailing president.
See the picture below:
The first picture of @MBuhari emerged 68 days after he Left Nigeria to London for medical treatment. ~@AshakaSaleh pic.twitter.com/4eIRtaLHWW— AMT🇳🇬 (@AMTanimu) July 15, 2017
