There was a fire outbreak at the Kuje Medium Prisons, Abuja at about 4:30pm on Friday.It was gathered that the fire, which broke out at the prisons’ clinic, was immediately put out by the security personnel on duty.The Federal Capital Territory Prisons Command’s Spokesman, Humphrey Chukwuedo, said in a statement that no one was hurt, adding that inmates were not in the facility as of the time of the incident.“Although, the cause of the fire is not immediately known, it is suspected that the smoke may have emanated from faulty electrical equipment stored in an adjoining building used for teaching inmates handiwork,” he added.Chukwuedo said the detailed investigation had commenced as instructed by the Controller of Prisons, FCT command, S. Nwakuche.“The prison yard is calm and peaceful and everyone is going about their business,” he added.