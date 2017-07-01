A minor fire has been reported at the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, following an electric spark on Saturday morning.Mrs. Boade Akinola, the Director, Media and Public Relations, in the ministry, said a private security outfit in charge of the premises contacted the fire service which responded immediately to put off the fire.She said: “There was no damage to any government property or records as the minor fire did not affect any of the offices in the complex.”NAN