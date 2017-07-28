As the count down to the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon continues, coach Gernot Rohr has spelt it out to his charges, that they must beat Cameroon to lift up the spirit of cancer stricken goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.This is just as FIFA has confirmed the dates for the back-to-back clashes for September 1 in Uyo and September 4 in Yaounde, Cameroon.The Super Eagles are four points clear in a group they were rated outsiders. With two wins against Zambia and Algeria, beating the Africa Cup of Nations Champions twice will guarantee them a passage to Russia 2018.“The technical adviser is turning it (Ikeme’s illness) to advantage to motivate the other players,” NFF second vice-president Shehu Dikko said, adding, “He has been telling them to play and win the matches for Carl. Carl himself has been calling the players to win the game.”FIFA has written to the Nigeria Football Federation and its Cameroonian counterparts on the new dates.The first leg fixture was moved to August 31 to accommodate television broadcast., while the second leg scheduled for September 5 was brought forward to September 4.