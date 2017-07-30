Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has debunked claims by the Federal Government that it has defeated Boko Haram.The governor in a press release issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, argued that Boko Haram had yet to be defeated and had not even been degraded.He stated that the brutal killings by Boko Haram all over the place contradicted the lie by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government that it had won the battle against the insurgency.“The battle is not over yet. In fact, it is raging fiercer than ever before. The gory killing of the oil workers confirms this. The wanton destruction of lives and property all over the place by Boko Haram also testifies to this fact.“Like the ostrich, this government is trying hard to cover what cannot be covered. Boko Haram ambushes and kills soldiers at will.“Gallant officers and men continue to fall in battle to the superior firepower and higher morale of the insurgents.“Boko Haram invades and sacks communities at will, carting away human beings and other resources.“The insurgents throw bombs with reckless abandon. Is this the evidence of a degraded or defeated Boko Haram?”Fayose expressed regret that corruption in the military under this administration had degraded the military that gallant soldiers were no longer able to stand before Boko Haram, not to talk of defeating the insurgents.