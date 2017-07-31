For the first time since it was acquired over five years ago, the Federal Government would be adopting the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System for the preparation of the 2018 budget.The Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, confirmed this on Monday in Abuja while speaking at a workshop for budget officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.GIFMIS is an information technology-based system for budget management and accounting that is being implemented by the Federal Government to improve public expenditure management processes, enhance greater accountability and transparency across MDAs.It is designed to make use of modern information and communication technologies to help the government to plan and use its financial resources more efficiently and effectively.Speaking at the workshop, Akabueze explained that over 4,250 government officials involved in budget preparation from about 800 MDAs across the country would be trained on how to use the automated GIFMIS platform for the 2018 budget preparation.The DG budget said the adoption of GIFMIS for budget preparation would enhance seamless linkage between preparation, submission, execution, monitoring, evaluation and reporting.He said the objective of the training was to equip budget officers in the MDAs with the knowledge, skills and tools they require to prepare and submit the 2018 budget on time.