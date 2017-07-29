PDP chieftain and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is not yet done with a certain Nigerian Governor, as he has taken to twitter to slam the Governor who he said sacrificed his left leg for money-making ritual just to become Governor.

Femi Fani-Kayode further advised this Nigerian Governor to leave politics and denounce his covenant with the devil.

Well, people think the former minister is talking to Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha because for a while now, they’ve both been at loggerhead with one another.

Here are his tweets;

U sacrificed ur left leg to the devil in a money-making ritual just to be governor. Now it is rotting, it stinks, u limp and u are in pain. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 28, 2017