 Femi Fani Kayode Continues His Media War Against Okorocha Says, "You Sacrificed Your Leg To The Devil To Become Governor" | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Femi Fani Kayode Continues His Media War Against Okorocha Says, "You Sacrificed Your Leg To The Devil To Become Governor"

2:05 PM 0
A+ A-
PDP chieftain and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is not yet done with a certain Nigerian Governor, as he has taken to twitter to slam the Governor who he said sacrificed his left leg for money-making ritual just to become Governor.

Femi Fani-Kayode further advised this Nigerian Governor to leave politics and denounce his covenant with the devil.
Well, people think the former minister is talking to Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha because for a while now, they’ve both been at loggerhead with one another.

Here are his tweets;

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top