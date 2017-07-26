Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, is “now exhibiting symptoms of ‘the Villa curse'”.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to Adesina’s remarks explaining why a video of the President addressing Nigerians formally has not been recorded.

He wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday: “Stop complaining about Buhari, nobody forced you to vote for him”- Femi Adesina.

“Femi is now exhibiting symptoms of ‘the Villa curse’.‎”

Adesina had said: “It is a matter of personal style, there is no style that you can call ‘the’ style. The style of our president is what you have seen on display and by now two years after he came, I am sure that we should understand him.

“We should know the kind of person he is, we should know how he prefers to do things and that is how the President is.

“That just tells you that that is the way our President is, we elected him willingly and we have seen that this is the way he is.”