A female student of the African University of Science and Technology, Abuja, Sandra Musujusu, has developed an alternative treatment for chest cancer.

The scientific breakthrough might lead to a lasting solution in the treatment of chest cancer prevalent among women world over.





This was made known on Tuesday in Abuja when the World Bank Education Director, Dr Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi with his team visited the University as part of his assessment tour of the 10 African Centres of Excellence (ACE) centres.





The World Bank has committed about $10 billion for the ACE project in Nigeria, as part of efforts to encourage conduct of cutting-edge research and specialisation of the beneficiaries institutions in specific development problems faced in Nigeria and indeed the African continent.

AUST, is hosting one of the Centres of Excellence, known as Pan African Material Institute (PAMI), with research focus electrical power, disease detection and treatment.





Musujusu, research, using macromolecular science is aimed at developing bio-degradable polymer material which could be used as alternative for the treatment of chest cancer in the near future.





She revealed that her research focuses on triple negative chest cancer which is the aggressive sub-type of chest cancer that is common with women from African ancestry.

Musujusu, a Sierra-Ionian national is conducting the research under the sponsorship of the Pan African Materials Institute (PAMI).





Out of 19 African Centres of Excellence, 10 Nigerian tertiary institutions won slots to churn out special research works that could compete effectively with global standards.





The ACE universities include Redeemers University, Mowe; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Jos, Jos; University of Benin; and African University of Science and Technology, Abuja.

Others are University of Port-Harcourt; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife; Bayero University, Kano; Benue State University, Makurdi; and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.





It would be recalled that when the Ebola Virus Disease broke out in Nigeria in the year 2014, one of the ACE centers, Redeemers University served as the testing site before it was brought under control.

Musujusu said, “My research is actually centered on the development of bio-degradable polymers for treatment of chest cancer.”

“I will be focusing on triple negative chest cancer which is actually the aggressive sub-type of chest cancer that is common with women from African ancestry.”