Female lawmakers in the house of representatives allegedly disrupted voting on amendments to the 1999 constitution.
According to reports, the lawmakers protested against the outcome of voting on “citizenship and indigeneship” for women.
The provision seeks to alter section 25 of the constitution to give married women right to choose indigeneship either by birth or by marriage for the purpose of appointment or election.
