The spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno omokri has taken a swipe at Lai Mohammed concerning federal government’s purported plans to ban production of nollywood movies and music abroad.

Recall that it was reported that the government plans to ban all forms of foreign productions in the creative industry.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, youth renaissance group has equally called for the arrest of Peter Okoye of the P-square over an alleged ‘insult’ on the Federal government of Nigeria, when he condemned the Minister’s statement.

But Omokri said the same government discouraging Nollywood from patronising foreign sources has President Muhammadu Buhari taking treatment at a hospital in London.

According to him, the Buhari adminstration relied on foreign consultant, David axelrod to win 2015 election so why then should Nollywood stars stop spending abroad.





This was disclosed via his twitter account @Renoomokri.





“Lai Mohammed,who now wants to stop Nollywood from making videos abroad, forgot that APC relied on foreign consultants to win elections!More

“They go abroad to educate their children. They go abroad for healthcare. But they don’t want Nollywood stars to go abroad to make money!

“Maybe Lai Mohammed wants to reduce Nollywood stars and Nigerian poo stars to beggars so they will be eligible for taxation by @HMKemiAdeosun

“Lai Mohammed, is the money that APC paid David Axelrod’s AKPD media, a foreign consultant, up to the money Nollywood spends abroad annually?

“PMB is in a U.K. hospital. PMB’s kids school in UK schools. PMB’s wife shops in U.K. stores, yet Lai comes after Nollywood for going abroad!

“FRSC shouldn’t limit its psychiatric test to reckless drivers.

“They should start performing them on reckless ministers like Lai and Kemi!