The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has admitted that the Southeastern part of the country has been highly marginalized by the present and past governments.

The governor said this was responsible for the call for secession by different groups in the region.





He said there was no single federal presence in the southeast as no government considered the welfare of the people of that region.

Addressing reporters in Owerri, Okorocha said, “The South -East has been neglected overtime politically, economically, socially and all that.

“Their roads are impassable; you cannot pass Port Harcourt road, Enugu road, Aba Road, Bayelsa road and all the roads.

“You can hardly see federal government presence in the South- East, all the things you see are through self help.

“Even the Onitsha Bridge has been a theoretical talk, fabrications which does not represent realities.”

Okorocha, however insisted that Nigeria will remain one, adding, “Very soon, some of us have taken it upon ourselves to reach out to these young men and talk to them.

“We must understand that our young men are frustrated; if they are as comfortable as we are they will not be able to say those things they are saying.”