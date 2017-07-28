The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will soon have a national museum that will reflect Nigeria’s cultural diversity to give the territory the true status of centre of unity.Malam Yusuf Usman, Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monument, gave the assurance on Friday in an interview with Newsmen in Abuja.“Land for the museum will be acquired hopefully in the coming weeks.“However, building a national museum is not a small project. It is something that can take a year, two or more.“When completed, it will be stocked with artifacts and antiques that reflect the historical and cultural diversity of Nigeria to give the FCT the true status of Centre of Unity,’’ Usman said.On the African Cultural Heritage Digital Museum, he said that the commission was developing the capacity of its workers to manage data.He also said that the digital museum would be operational soon.“We have gone very far. We are currently building the capacity of our staff to be able to manage the data and the website.’’Usman said that lack of space in museums across the country had limited display of artifacts.NAN reports there are more than 48 museums across the country, but the FCT has none.Some of the museums are the National Museum, Lagos, founded in 1957; National Museum of Colonial History in Lokoja; National Museum, Benin City, established in 1973, and Jos Museum founded in 1952.The others include the War Museum, Umuahia; Gidan Makama Museum in Kano, and National Museum of Colonia History, Aba.