A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti and governorship aspirant, Bamidele Faparusi, on Wednesday called on the Department of State Services to investigate Governor Ayodele Fayose for treason.The party chieftain stated that Fayose should be probed over his claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was on life support.He made this call after a picture confirming the visit of some governors and the National Chairman of the APC, Chief Odigie Oyegun, to President Muhammadu Buhari in London went viral.Faparusi said the governor’s claim that he had it on good authority that Buhari was on life support in a London hospital constituted a treasonable felony against the country.Faparusi said the need for Fayose’s investigation became imperative to extract information from him about where he got the “devilish information from so that the country can ascertain those plotting evil against the Federal Government.”The statement said, “Governor Fayose must tell the country what informed his interest to persistently dig unsubstantiated information about Buhari’s health if not for the fact that he was one of those plotting to stage a coup against the country.“The Presidency is the symbol of our dear nation and it needs to be shielded against debasement by desperados who can do anything to grab power.“Recently, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, raised an alarm that some men of the Nigerian army were plotting to stage a coup at a time the President was out of the country. This formed the basis for why Governor Fayose must be called to question.“I quite appreciate the fact that the governor enjoys immunity under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution, but the constitution doesn’t say he can’t be investigated. The EFCC had investigated him over alleged involvement in N2.999bn arms scandal.“The APC has it on good authority that the PDP was planning to truncate democracy under Buhari and disunite the country and Governor Fayose as the arrowhead has been intensifying efforts in this sinister scheme to the see that the President is dead.“What marveled us was that he made the startling allegations quoting date and the location of Mr. President in London. This called for concern and should not be taken lightly.”