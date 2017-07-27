This followed the visit of some governors and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to the President in London.Pictures on the visit went virile a few days back, prompting some concerned Nigerians to ask questions about the motive behind Fayose’s comment on the President’s health.Faparusi, a governorship aspirant, noted that Fayose’s allegation that President Buhari was on life support in a London hospital, constituted a treasonable felony against the country.Fayose had addressed reporters a few weeks ago, where he said information at his disposal confirmed that President Buhari had relapsed into a state of coma, adding that this forced his doctors to put him on life support.In a statement yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Faparusi said the picture showing the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha as well as three of his colleagues having a meal with President Buhari, dispelled the rumour that he was on the verge of death.The APC chieftain said the need to probe Fayose’s comment became imperative because it would enable investigators to extract information on the source of the Ekiti governor’s comment.He said it would also enable them ascertain those plotting evil against the Federal Government.Faparusi said Fayose’s vituperation against President Buhari and his boast that he will take over the Presidency in 2019 was suspect.