Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has recalled six out of the 16 sacked commissioners. The governor had last week dissolved the State Executive Council in a major decision.

Fayose, however, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, on Sunday directed the recall commissioners to return to their duty post on Monday (today).

Those recalled are Commissioner for Environment, Bisi Kolawole; Mrs Funmi Ogun (works), Ayodele Michael (Commerce and Industry), Kehinde Odebunmi (Agriculture), Toyin Ojo (Finance) and Dr Olurotimi Ojo (Health).





The statement said the remaining 10 commissioners shall be appointed in due course, calling on the people of the state to be patient.

The governor promised to raise a good team that will give the people the deserved dividends of democracy.