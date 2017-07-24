Journalist, Lekan Fatodu has called out Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose in a new Facebook post saying he's playing the Donald Trump game with President Buhari's health and many Nigerians are falling for it.

According to Fatodu, 'Gov. Fayose is playing the Trump-game and many are falling for it. Fayose knows Pres. Buhari is not on life support. But the man must push the Card. Check some of the Cards played by Mr. Trump before the last US Presidential election to have a better understanding. Now Pres. Buhari's picture, which shows the president is evidently in "high spirits", is out and all the comments from the long-anticipated picture of the president have been about what Fayose said or he didn't say about the president'.





'Instructively, Fayose has achieved the desired outcomes by those reactions, and he wouldn't care whether those comments are pleasant or mostly caustic. He would rather be emboldened to up his ante. Look, it's just what it is - the game. So the presidential team will do well to find a better and more desirable game and always stay ahead. Best wishes to the President'.