Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Kaduna State, Rabiu Bako, has said Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State is making mockery of himself over his comments on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill-health.

Bako said this while reacting to Fayose’s claim that he will soon release damaging pictures of Buhari, who is currently recuperating from an undisclosed illness.

He also faulted the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode over his comment on the President’s ill-health.

Bako, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said if both Chieftains of the party have evidence that Buhari is in critical condition, they should approach the National Assembly.

Speaking with the Sun, Bako said, “The honest truth is that I don’t support the way and manner Peter Ayodele Fayose and Femi Fani-Kayode have been going about it.





“If they believe they have evidence of a deteriorating and incapacitated president, they should approach the House of Representatives and the Nigerian Senate with it and ask that the rule be followed as provided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria .





“Not all this media razzmatazz. We are making a mockery of Nigeria if we think that it is what opposition should do, by discussing the president’s health in such a manner.

“The irrational comments of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has become worrisome not only to the PDP but to all well meaning Nigerians.





“Opposition should not be vindictive but constructive, the way the governor is always talking about the health condition of President Buhari is not in good taste at all, up-to a state of going to put out a damaging picture of President Buhari.





“Let me remind the governor that he is the president for Nigeria and for all Nigerians irrespective of political differences.

“He should be talking about what government should do about unemployment, recession, and infrastructural deficit in the nation.





“In other countries, leaders get sick but their people and government officials do not talk the way and manner Governor Ayodele Fayose is talking about our President’s health.”



