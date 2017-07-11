Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday directed the Clerk, Sanni Azeez, to write a protest letter to the Senate over a comment by Senator Danjuma Goje.

This followed a motion moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Tunde Braimoh, in respect to comments credited to Goje.

He said Goje had reportedly told the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, not to see the National Assembly as an institution he could control the way he controlled the Lagos Assembly.

Braimoh said that the matter was reported in the national newspapers of July 6, 2017.

“The senator derogatorily referred to the Lagos State House of Assembly by saying that the National Assembly was not Lagos State House of Assembly.

“The statement is derogatory, uncomplimentary and it is an insult on the Assembly.

“The constitution does not give the senate power to superintend the state assembly.

“All the newspapers reported the story and it is an uncomplimentary and disparaging as well as an unparliamentary statement.

“The context in which the statement was made was slanderous. Goje ought to be more civil with words with his status,’’ he said.

Yinka Ogundimu, the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, described the statement as provocative.

Tobun Abiodun, the Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, said that there were certain expectations from lawmakers based on ethics of the office.

“What Goje said is an insult on the leadership of this House. We demand an apology from Goje and the senate,” he said.