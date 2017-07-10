Big brother Naija 2017 2nd runner up, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known asTBoss wore this skin baring black dress to the after party of a movie premiere last weekend and some of her followers who think the outfit wasn't appropriate, called her out. See their comments on her page after the cut.
