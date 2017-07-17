Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said those who killed Christians and practiced “stealth” Jihad are the once that will set this country on fire.

In a tweet via his social media, Fani-Kayode wrote: “It’s those that kill Christians and practice stealth jihad that will set this country on fire and not T.Y. Danjuma and the Christian elders.

“I commend the Elder Solomon Asemota SAN and Gen. T.Y. Danjuma-led Christian Elders Forum for warning the Buhari government to stop attempting to islamise Nigeria and I wholeheartedly endorse their position.

“Their concerns are legitimate, their observations are pertinent and their counsel is wise. They have spoken the minds of over 90 million Nigerian Christians.

“Theirs are the voices of restraint and reason and it is in the interest of the Federal Government to listen to them carefully, to consider their concerns and to take their admonitions very seriously if they want peace and unity in our country.

“Anything short of that will be unacceptable, will lead to greater division and will have devastating and long-term consequences for the future of our country.”

Fani-Kayode’s comment is coming at a time Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani had urged Nigerians to debunk reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was trying to Islamise Nigeria.

Sani, in a post on Facebook on Friday, noted that such reports by Gen. T. Y. Danjuma and some elder statesmen only threaten the existence of Nigeria.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign and local debts had warned that such comment had the propensity to set the country on fire.