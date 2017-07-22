Former Minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has replied President Muhammadu Buhari spokesman, Femi Adesina who had in a special feature titled; “President Muhammadu Buhari and the descendants of Shimei’’, said that Filthy dreamers. They speak evil of dignities, and despise dominion. But we forgive them, for they know not what they do. When President Buhari returns (as God would make him do) where would they hide their faces? In shame.Femi Fani-Kayode in his response to Adesina said ‘when Buhari returns some people will bury their heads in shame…’And that ‘Truth is when Buhari returns some people will prop him up and pretend that he is well enough to be President until he falls sick and goes back again. …’