A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the All Progressives Congess (APC) decision, to set up on a committee on restructuring Nigeria.

He tweeted: “The APC setting up a commitee on restructuring Nigeria is like satan setting up a commitee on reconciliation with God. They do NOT want it.”

The APC has set-up a 10-man committee to articulate the party’s position on Nigeria’s restructuring.

In a terse statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party noted that since “the concept of restructuring has assumed different meanings across the six geo-political zones of the country following the renewed agitations, it was important to establish a common meaning that will be acceptable to all.”

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has been named as the committee chairman.