Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, has replied Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, over comments made against him.

The ex-Minister called the governor “a low life and super criminal”, who will be totally exposed after leaving office in 2019.

Okorocha had lambasted Fani Kayode over the latter’s comments on images showing All Progressives Congress, APC, governors in Abuja House in London with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode had described the images as fake, added that Okorocha’s comment that Buhari will soon return is a liar.

In his reaction to the former minister’s claim, Okorocha described Fani- Kayode as a spoilt child.

Reacting, through Jude Ndukwe, his media adviser, FFK said Okorocha’s jibe “is a sign of desperation to serve the evil purposes for which the Imo State governor has been procured”.





“This is true to the character of Okorocha who is well known for his garrulousness which he ridiculously mistakes for oratory, with which, unfortunately, he has been misleading the good people of Imo State.

“For a man whose party has unprecedentedly threatened to arrest the moment he steps out from the immunity he currently enjoys, Rochas should actually be hiding his head in shame when men like Fani-Kayode are talking.





“Uche Onyeagucha, an APC chieftain and a former member of the House of Representatives, has accused Okorocha of lying serially when he said he had spoilt Imo people with projects when in fact Rochas has only littered the state with a plethora of abandoned projects, most of which exist only on paper.

“In lampooning the delinquent governor, Onyeagucha had said: “…Rochas should be in prison for the way and manner he has looted Imo State. He should rather be sewing his prison uniform”.





“A man who deceitfully created a phantom Imo Air that soon disappeared into thin air without any notice after it was commissioned with so much pomp and circumstance does not deserve any serious attention.

“His deceit and cruelty has since been confirmed by Imo people, and his vicious credentials qualifies him for a regular mental check.

“The truth of the matter is that Fani-Kayode and Rochas are not in the same class. Imo people thought otherwise but today they know better. Our joy for them is that 2019 is just around the corner. They will surely kick him out, and his emptiness would be exposed.





“The truth that scares the likes of Okorocha are scared of Fani-Kayode. A Cambridge trained-lawyer who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985, practiced law in the firm of Kayode & Sowemimo before he ventured into politics where he rose to becoming a two-time minister of the Federal Republic after being appointed the first ever Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the President.

“The import of all these is that Rochas has no history backing up his claim to fame today. He is alleged to come from an unknown root as his paternity is believed to still be very much in doubt even in Imo State.

“We know those who worship mammon and have sold their souls to the devil to acquire it and also to become governor. With time we shall expose their evil deeds including why they go about in customised diapers as a consequence of their evil and unnatural copulation even with donkeys.

“One then wonders how such a man whose highest educational qualification is a mere Advanced Diploma would dare attack Fani-Kayode.





“If not for the kind of system that we run in Nigeria, men like Rochas should be seeking to write JAMB now in pursuit of their first degree. He probably would have been given admission now based on trial or pity because we know he has a very low intelligence quotient (IQ).





“In our own humble estimation, we think it is just too unfortunate that such a low life is leading an Imo State of erudite scholars, scientists, highly educated and successful businessmen/women, political giants, legal gurus etc.

“Our consolation, like Onyeagucha advised, is that Rochas Okorocha seemed to have attacked Fani-Kayode while sewing his prison uniform. The imagination of life after government house could have affected his mental state leading him to spew gibberish”.