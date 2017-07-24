 Fani-Kayode disagrees those who said Nnamdi Kanu is suffering from ‘mental ailments’ | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Fani-Kayode disagrees those who said Nnamdi Kanu is suffering from 'mental ailments'

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has said that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, a nonentity or is he suffering from ‘mental ailments’ Fani Kayode, disagreeing with retired and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abubakar Tsav and others from Benue and Rivers state who had said that Kanu must be suffering from ‘mental ailments’, said that “Nnamdi Kanu is no nonentity.


 And that nonentities can’t bring the east to a standstill, can’t make tyrants tremble and can’t attract massive crowds.”

