Rumuosi community, River State was thrown into serious tears on Monday after neighbours discovered the decomposing bodies of a couple and four children in their apartment.





The victims are believed to have been chocked to death by generator fumes.

Neighbours told newsmen that the victims were last seen on the night of Friday, June 30, 2017, and they became curious when the foul odour emanating from the victims’ apartment became unbearable.





Following a report lodged at Choba Police Station, some policemen were dispatched to force open the door of the aparttment, only to find the family of six dead.

Reports said the victims were lying on the floor of the sitting room, with the television on.

The landlord of the house, simply identified as Darlington, said he saw members of the family on Friday night, when their generator was still on, adding that he never suspected anything when he didn’t see them the following day.

“I was in my place of work yesterday when my younger brother called me on phone and said something tragic had happened in my house.

“The house was sealed when the police were invited. Policemen came and forced the apartment’s door open, where the decomposing bodies were found,” he said.

Rivers State Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, but could not say anything about the identity of the victims.