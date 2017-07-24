The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the death of renowned author, poet, broadcaster and actor, Pa Adebayo Faleti, as a huge loss to the country’s creative Sector.In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the minister said Faleti was a trailblazer and a colossus across many genres, who left an indelible footprint in the Nigerian landscape.The statement was signed by the Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Adviser to the Minister.The minister said generations of authors, poets, broadcasters and actors owe Faleti a debt of gratitude for his dedication, hard work and love for the country.He commiserated with the family and friends of the departed, as well as all practitioners in the sector.The minister prayed that God will comfort them and grant repose to the soul of the departed.Faleti, a celebrated actor and playwright died on Sunday in his home in Ibadan at the age of 86.Faleti, according to Wikipedia was “Nigerian poet, journalist, writer, actor, Yoruba translator, a broadcaster, TV exponent and a pioneer of the first television station in Africa, Western Nigeria Television.He was responsible for translating Nigeria’s national anthem from English to Yoruba.Faleti published a dictionary containing the formal or official use of Yoruba names.He received many awards, both locally and internationally, including the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)He also received the Festival of Arts award and the Afro-Hollywood Award for Outstanding Performance in Arts in 2002.