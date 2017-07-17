Activist lawyer, Femi Falana, has advised the Presidency to approach the Supreme Court over the refusal of the senate to approve the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





In a statement he jointly signed with some activists including Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim, Lanre Suraj, Anwal Rafsanjani and Ezenwa Nwagwu, Falana also urged the Presidency to approach the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the 1999 Constitution regarding the confirmation of non-ambassadorial and non-ministerial nominees.

The statement reads in part, “While the dispute over the budget had yet to be resolved, the Senate passed two controversial resolutions. The first resolution directed the Acting President to remove the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, from office.

“In a bid to ensure that the resolution was implemented, the Senate decided to put on hold any appointment which requires the confirmation of the Senate. Without mincing words, the Presidency has rejected the call for the removal of Magu.

“The executive is advised to seek judicial resolution of the stalemate over the confirmation of Magu’s appointment as the substantive chairman.

“Meanwhile, we assert that the Senate cannot annul his (Magu) acting appointment since his appointment was without the consultation with or confirmation of the Senate.”