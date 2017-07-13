A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday awarded a cost of N20,000 against a Lagos based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, who is counsel to the suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike more popularly known as Evans.

Presiding Justice Abdulaziz Anka awarded the punitive cost for what he described as unprofessional conduct.

Ogungbeje had filed a N300m Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit on behalf of Evans against the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force.

The hearing of the suit was however stalled today owing to the lawyer’s absence in court.

Ogungbeje had written to the judge requesting for an adjournment on grounds of ill health and the need to attend to his health. He, however, failed to communicate same to the lawyer representing the Nigerian Police.

Justice Anka who frowned at the development said, “It is unprofessional for a lawyer to communicate with a judge without carrying the other parties along.

“The court has noted the conduct of counsel, who wrote to the court without copying other parties.

“This is unprofessional. The court hereby warns the counsel to desist from such a conduct.”

The judge in a short ruling held that the punitive cost must be paid before the next adjourned date, adding that Olukoye Ogungbeje would not be given audience if he fails to do so.

The matter was then adjourned until July 20, 2017.

Meanwhile, Evans had dissociated himself from the recent suits filed on his behalf against the police.



