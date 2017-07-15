Family members of billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans have insisted on seeing him as a means to douse their fears that he may be dead.

They made the demand following the controversy surrounding the kidnapper’s current where about.

Recall that reports had last week claimed that Evans allegedly “vanished” from police custody in Lagos State, but the Force has since denied it, saying he was only relocated from the state for the sake of their investigation.

However, acclaimed lawyer of the once notorious kingpin, Olukoya Ogungbeje disclosed that Evans wife, children and parents are demanding to see the criminal.

Speaking with The Sun, Ogungbeje, who said he has a written brief from the family to represent them in the matter alleged that the police is frustrating efforts by Evans’ wife, children and parents to see him to be sure he is still alive.

According to Ogungbeje, the police went to obtain a court order to detain Evans for three months after he had already instituted a court action against his detention.

He said: “The police are only playing the ostrich. Do you know as his lawyer, I have been denied access to him, do you know that the father, his mother, his wife and children have been denied access to him?

“The police are not telling the truth. Why have they not published the court order they claimed to have got? Let them name the judge. They are only misinforming the public. They are not bold enough to publish the order. In short, they don’t have it.

“The police have been mischievous. There is more to it than meet the eye. The matter is in court and we should allow the court to handle the case and wait for the outcome of the matter”.