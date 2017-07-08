The Police high command has dismissed report of alleged disappearance or death of billionaire kidnapper, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, in its custody.It said contrary to the report, the kidnapper was not only firmly in its custody hale and hearty but also was very much assisting it in its ongoing investigation of alleged crimes he perpetrated while holding sway in his profession.Reacting to the report following enquiry from newsmen, Weekend, in Abuja, Force Headquarters, through its spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, insisted that Evans never vanished from its custody nor died as being rumoured.But Moshood described those peddling the rumour as mischief makers who were only out to tarnish the hard earned image of the Nigerian Police not only in crime fighting but also prevention as well as investigation.Reminded that the story was in one of the conventional media platforms already, Mr Moshood responded: “The people are just mischievous. Evans did not vanish, Evans is still in police custody and we are making progress in the investigation.”He added: “You know we have a warrant from the court to keep him for three month and we are in the first month. Evans did not vanish.”When told that there was another information that the recently arrested kidnapper had been transferred to Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer said:”I don’t know, if you have that kind of information, why are you calling me again to say Evans vanished? ” Informed that an online platform had carried a story to that effect, Moshood said:”It is unfortunate that the online has become a comedian centre since nobody has given report that Evans has vanished.”He further clarified: “Evans did not vanish, vanish into where? Is it evaporation we call it or what? Evans is still in police custody; he is hale and healthy and he has been assisting the police further in their investigation. So, he is in police custody.”Recall that a media organization (Not Vanguard), had reported Saturday, that Evans, Nigeria’s infamous billionaire kidnapper, was no longer in the media glare unlike the past few weeks, thus fuelling speculations that he’s escaped, or dead.