The Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has sacked three of his Commissioners and sworn in two at the State Executive Council meeting.

The three Commissioners include Commissioner for Information Dr. Godwin Udeuhele, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Charles Ndukwe and Commissioner for Intel Government Affairs Barrister Smart Ogbe.

At the executive hall, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe was sworn in as the new Commissioner for Information replacing Godwin Udeughele and Joseph Udedi who took the oath of office as the new commissioner for Youth and Sports replacing Charles Ndukwe.

The replacement for the commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs is yet unknown.

But the state governor in a statement said the changes came as a first step in the move to reshape his cabinet in order to further enhance effective delivery of

good governance to the people of Enugu state.