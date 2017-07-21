The President of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers, Mr Kenule Nwiya has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed to withdraw his statement on the ban of music and video production abroad or face massive nationwide protest.

Nwiya in his statement also called on Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to sack Lai Mohammed with immediate effect.

According to him, a Minister of Information who utters statement that causes crisis in the nation should be sacked.

This followS Mohammed’s statement on purported plan to ban music and movie productions abroad which has generated criticisms from many artists.

Nwiya said: “We the Coalition of Nigeria entertainers wish to inform the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo that he should sack Lai Mohammed with immediate effect if the statement against Nigeria Entertainers is not withdrawn in less than 7days.

“We shall lead a nationwide protest to caution the government on the unhealthy decision which will undermine the international influence of Nigeria Music & Movie Content if the statement is not withdrawn.

“We also want the misfit Minister of Information to stop saying things that will cause crisis in our beloved country.”

However, Lai mohammed on Thursday in reaction to criticisms maintained his statement, saying he was not appointed minister to develop the economy of other countries at the expense of the Nigerian economy.

He said his reason for the statement is to ensure the Creative Industry creates 1 million jobs in three years.